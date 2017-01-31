On The Record

Threats. Pennsylvania State Police have charged Richard A. Fill, 48, of Youngsville, with simple assault, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and terroristic threats, after he allegedly threatened James Hill, 52, of Youngsville, while holding a hammer, at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Edgewood Motel in Brokenstraw Township.

