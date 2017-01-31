On The Record
Threats. Pennsylvania State Police have charged Richard A. Fill, 48, of Youngsville, with simple assault, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and terroristic threats, after he allegedly threatened James Hill, 52, of Youngsville, while holding a hammer, at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Edgewood Motel in Brokenstraw Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Youngsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Johnson (Jan '13)
|Jan 29
|Noodle
|33
|Tidioute needs some action
|Jan 28
|Joe
|2
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 26
|NoFucksGiven
|6
|Tidioute man jailed on heroin charges (Apr '16)
|Jan 26
|Les
|3
|Police: Fight preceded slaying (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|relative
|38
|Looking for love
|Jan 20
|Millo
|1
|Don't apply
|Jan 19
|stop the madness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC