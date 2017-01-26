Homecoming
Times Observer file photo Father Rick Tomasone, left, returns to Warren during a Runnin' Revs basketball game. Now, he's back to lead the St. Joseph Church parish community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Johnson (Jan '13)
|21 hr
|Noodle
|33
|Tidioute needs some action
|Sat
|Joe
|2
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|Jan 26
|NoFucksGiven
|6
|Tidioute man jailed on heroin charges (Apr '16)
|Jan 26
|Les
|3
|Police: Fight preceded slaying (Mar '08)
|Jan 24
|relative
|38
|Looking for love
|Jan 20
|Millo
|1
|Don't apply
|Jan 19
|stop the madness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC