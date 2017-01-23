Briefsa
Photo submitted to Times Observer Free Books for Kids Town is celebrating its 5th Anniversary with an Old Tyme Country Barn Dance and Celebration from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Woman's Club of Warren , 310 Market Street. There will be fun dancing with a band and caller.
