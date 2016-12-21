Reconsideration of sentence denied
A Youngsville man serving a state prison sentence for indecent assault had a motion for reconsideration of sentence denied on Friday. Joseph G. Hensley, 21, was sentenced in October to 36 to 108 months in a state correctional facility on a count of aggravated indecent assault - victim less than 16 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Youngsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder...
|15 hr
|stop the madness
|1
|Brian Emerson
|Fri
|william snyder
|1
|no mothers in warren pa (Nov '13)
|Dec 20
|Millo
|18
|Deer population
|Dec 12
|Gamey Warden
|3
|Sonya Ann Esslinger
|Dec 12
|BusyBeeMomma88
|1
|QZAB loan approved for school construction
|Dec 1
|stop the madness
|1
|Richard Scalise
|Nov 28
|Joyce Schumacher
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC