On The Record

On The Record

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Times Observer

Possession. Warren-based state police were responding to a domestic dispute at a single-family residence located on Warren Blvd., on December 12 at 7:40 p.m., when they reportedly observed Jacob Joseph Scalise, 25, Warren, inhaling a noxious substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wilderness group calls assessment - anti-wilder... Sat stop the madness 1
News Brian Emerson Fri william snyder 1
no mothers in warren pa (Nov '13) Dec 20 Millo 18
Deer population Dec 12 Gamey Warden 3
News Sonya Ann Esslinger Dec 12 BusyBeeMomma88 1
News QZAB loan approved for school construction Dec 1 stop the madness 1
News Richard Scalise Nov 28 Joyce Schumacher 1
See all Youngsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngsville Forum Now

Youngsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Youngsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,630

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC