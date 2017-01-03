On The Record

On The Record

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: Times Observer

Probation Violation. On Dec. 20, officers of the Warren County Adult Probation Department, with assistance from Pennsylvania State Police troopers, arrested Troy L. Lindell, 46, of Clarendon on charges of a violation of probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15) 8 hr BigDickDaddy 5
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Sat BigDickDaddy 1
gilbert shirley (Nov '15) Sat Renee 7
What is this website? Sat Sloot Fooker 3
renee steele (Nov '15) Sat Sloot Fooker 3
News Commissioners consider added fee on deeds, mort... Jan 5 stop the madness 1
Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16) Jan 4 Bam bam 2
See all Youngsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngsville Forum Now

Youngsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. North Korea
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Youngsville, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,487 • Total comments across all topics: 277,735,078

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC