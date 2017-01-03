On The Record
Probation Violation. On Dec. 20, officers of the Warren County Adult Probation Department, with assistance from Pennsylvania State Police troopers, arrested Troy L. Lindell, 46, of Clarendon on charges of a violation of probation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren addict scum bag mother, read this! (Apr '15)
|8 hr
|BigDickDaddy
|5
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Sat
|BigDickDaddy
|1
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Sat
|Renee
|7
|What is this website?
|Sat
|Sloot Fooker
|3
|renee steele (Nov '15)
|Sat
|Sloot Fooker
|3
|Commissioners consider added fee on deeds, mort...
|Jan 5
|stop the madness
|1
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Jan 4
|Bam bam
|2
Find what you want!
Search Youngsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC