On The Record

Crash. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Amy Hampsey, 41, of Irvine was charged with driving a vehicle at a safe speed after an accident on Matthews Run on Dec. 17. Police said Hampsey was traveling south on Matthews Run and attempted to stop before sliding into a vehicle owned by Jason Miniaci of Youngsville, that was parked on the side of the road and he was picking up mail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.