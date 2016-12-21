County RDA reviews status of 9 proper...

County RDA reviews status of 9 properties

Wednesday Dec 21

The former Barley Home at 506 South State St. in North Warren, owned by Rodger and Kathleen Shattuck, is moving forward through three attorneys as a bankruptcy. Solicitor Andrea Stapleford said that the county RDA is just waiting for a judge to accept the Conewango Township offer on the property.

