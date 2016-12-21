Community Blood Bank honoring everyday heroes

The Warren County Sheriff's Office will host a Holiday Heroes blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Holy Redeemer Center, Pennsylvania Avenue, Warren. In front row, from left are Deputy Ashley Peterson, Civil Clerk Laura O'Connor, Civil Clerk Marcy Jurkowski, and Deputy Rachel Canfield; and, back row, from left, Deputy Craig O'Connor and Chief Deputy Chuck Fetzeck.

