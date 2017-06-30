Youngstown woman fatally overdosed in Warren apartment
Warren police were called to the apartment on Saturday evening, where they found 30-year-old Tara Robarge slumped over in a bed in a back bedroom. Authorities say she didn't appear to be breathing.
