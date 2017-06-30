Youngstown Bishop concerned over intr...

Youngstown Bishop concerned over intrusion on religious freedom

Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

On America's birthday, Catholics gathered in Youngstown to pray for courage to defend religious freedom, which Bishop George Murry feels has been challenged by the government in recent years. "A number of things have come up over the last few years that are encroaching on that right to worship freely and to live out our religion freely," described Bishop Murry.

