Search warrants executed at Youngstown finance director's home, other locations

Four search warrants have been executed at the home of Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, as well as the home and office of Attorney Stephen Garea and another woman. The warrants are being conducted by the Ohio Auditor's office with assistance from the Ohio Attorney General's Office, the Bureau of Criminal Identification and the Mahoning County Sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.