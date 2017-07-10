Search warrants executed at Youngstown finance director's home, other locations
Four search warrants have been executed at the home of Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich, as well as the home and office of Attorney Stephen Garea and another woman. The warrants are being conducted by the Ohio Auditor's office with assistance from the Ohio Attorney General's Office, the Bureau of Criminal Identification and the Mahoning County Sheriff's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 29
|sdwayne
|5,496
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Jun 20
|adamloretta
|26
|Sheridan/Royce family
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|1
|young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06)
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|50
|Sheridan and Docherty Family
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|1
|Backpage girls
|May '17
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May '17
|interested parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC