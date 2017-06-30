Rally to stop the deportation of Iraqi refugees
On Saturday, July 1, 2017 at 4 p.m., family members and supporters of Iraqi immigrant detainees will caravan from Detroit and rally outside of the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown, Ohio. The Iraqi detainees were rounded up and arrested on June 11, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
