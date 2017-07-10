Ohio Supreme Court won't hear appeal ...

Ohio Supreme Court won't hear appeal of driver in deadly Youngstown robbery

Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

The Ohio Supreme Court says it won't hear the appeal of a Youngstown man serving a 28 year to life sentence for his part in a deadly robbery. Dumas, who is now 41-years-old, was convicted of aggravated robbery and murder after investigators say he drove a getaway car in the 2011 robbery of Galaxy Seafood in Youngstown.

