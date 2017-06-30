Mahoning Valley group breaks down cultural barriers with Syrian refugees
A group of adults and teens from a North Jackson church and Mahoning Valley mosques recently went to Toledo to welcome Syrian refugees. Some of the members who are back from this mission of hospitality explained that the trip taught them a lesson in breaking down cultural boundaries.
