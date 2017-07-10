Four day arts festival underway in Do...

Four day arts festival underway in Downtown Youngstown and YSU

Thursday Jul 6

If you haven't been in the Downtown Youngstown area in a while, you'll have a perfect excuse to stop by this weekend. A weekend of arts, culture, and music is planned now through Sunday at several locations around Downtown Youngstown and at Youngstown State University.

