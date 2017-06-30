Attorney and long-time Youngstown Detective Blanchard dies
Retired Youngstown Police Detective William J. Blanchard died unexpectedly Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown with his daughter and close friends by his side. But he played a major role in his capacity as a detective in helping solve cases over the years involving some of Youngstown's most dangerous and high-profile criminals.
