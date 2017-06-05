Youngstown woman sentenced to 8 years in prison for killing 10 week old baby
Prosecutors were recommending eleven years in prison for Traniqua Floyd of Atkinson Avenue in Youngstown after she pled guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter. Floyd was babysitting ten week old Jamar Jones in December of 2013 along with four other young children when he became unresponsive.
