Youngstown Thermal announces pending sale

As the company that supplies heating and cooling to businesses in Downtown Youngstown announced that is being sold, word has come out that some of its employees have not been paid for several days. Youngstown Mayor John McNally says he is aware of the payroll issue at Youngstown Thermal and tells 21 News that he is hoping for a long-term solution for the company.

