Youngstown police: Woman found beaten...

Youngstown police: Woman found beaten and locked in car

17 hrs ago

Youngstown police are looking for a suspect after officers found a woman locked in her car, beaten and bruised after a three-hour ordeal. Police were called to a home on North Osborn Avenue after receiving word that a woman was being held against her will by her live-in boyfriend.

Youngstown, OH

