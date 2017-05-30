Youngstown Police Officer arrested for unlawful conduct with a minor

A Youngstown Police Officer has been arrested on 10 criminal charges after a secret indictment was issued against him on May 25. Arthur Carter, who has been on paid administrative leave since October, faces five counts of sexual battery and five counts of unlawful conduct with a minor. 21 News broke the story about the Youngstown patrolman back on Oct. 27 after learning that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was looking in to an allegation of "past" sexual misconduct.

