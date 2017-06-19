Youngstown Police: 8-year-old left alone in 'disgusting' conditions
A Youngstown man is charged with child endangering for leaving his son home alone inside a house that police say is filled with garbage. A frightened eight-year-old told police he called 9-1-1 because he was all alone his East Ravenwood Avenue home at around 2 o'clock Friday morning.
