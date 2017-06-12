Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak ...

Youngstown meets mayor of its Slovak sister city

Jan Volny presented Youngstown mayor, John McNally, with handcrafted wood carvings of the city seals of Youngstown and Spisska Nova Ves. John Slanina, a board member of Youngstown Spisska Nova Ves Inc, said that many positive things have come out of the partnership.

