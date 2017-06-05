Youngstown man sentenced today for stabbing death

After a six-day trial where 54-year-old David Hackett acted as his own attorney, a jury found him guilty of aggravated murder, kidnapping and rape. Hackett was charged with stabbing 30-year-old Collena Carpenter of Columbiana County more than 80 times in October of 2013 and leaving her body in a vacant field near West Avenue in Youngstown.

