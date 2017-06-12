Youngstown firefighter injured during...

Youngstown firefighter injured during fire on north side

Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A dispatcher with the Youngstown Fire department says a firefighter was taken to the hospital by medics while fighting a fire at a North Side business. Crews were called out after 4 a.m. Monday to a fire that broke out at Youngstown Contractor's Supply on 1169 Randall Avenue.

