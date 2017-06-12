Woman arrested on warrant for Youngstown stabbing
Danaisa Traylor, 19, of Youngstown, is charged with felonious assault after a woman reported being jumped on her way from buying a drink at Conroy's Party Shop on South Avenue. The man told police the woman had gashes on her arm and blood coming from her head and neck, so he took her to the hospital.
