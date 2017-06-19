Warren Police: Couple robbed while waiting for the light to change

The latest report was made Thursday evening by a 36-year-old Youngstown man who told police he and a 31-year-old Niles woman were stopped at the traffic light on Willard Avenue SE at Youngstown Road when a man jumped into their car. The woman in the car told police she had just been paid and gave the robber $400.

