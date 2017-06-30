Two Youngstown men charged with theft from VXI call center
Two Youngstown men face charges after investigators say they devised a scheme to steal money from Western Union and a local call center. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted Brishon Justice, 22, and Lamar Makle, 27 on charges of telecommunications fraud and theft.
