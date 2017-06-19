Tree falls on motorcycle driver
A Youngstown man came within inches of losing his life. Youngstown Fire Battalion Chief Ron Russo explained, "A man in his 70's was heading home on his Harley when a rotting tree came crashing down onto the Oak Street Extension.
