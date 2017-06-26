Sherrod Brown kicks off day of healthcare discussion in the Valley
Those in the Valley opposing the American Healthcare Act of 2017 will voice their opinions in Youngstown and Warren Monday. Senator Sherrod Brown will kick things off at 10:30 a.m. when he delivers his message opposing Senate's draft bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act before the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board.
