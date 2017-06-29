Report: Youngstown heating and coolin...

Report: Youngstown heating and cooling supplier in danger

18 hrs ago

A state regulator is being asked to take action that would keep the heat and air conditioning on at 44 downtown Youngstown businesses. A staff report to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio recommends that the PUCO ask the Ohio Attorney General to seek the appointment of a receiver to oversee finances of Youngstown Thermal.

