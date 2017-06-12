Relative protests deportation of immigrants held in Youngstown prison
An effort is underway to keep dozens of Iraqi immigrants being held in Youngstown's privately operated prison from being deported back to Iraq. A relative of one of the inmates says those being held are Christians, and he fears if they are returned they will be persecuted by ISIS.
