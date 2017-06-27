Proposed income tax subtracts from mu...

Proposed income tax subtracts from municipalities, adds anti-addiction efforts

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

State Representatives John Boccieri, Michele Lepore-Hagan and Glenn Holmes said raiding city coffers to help fund the fight against the opiate epidemic will hinder local efforts. Ohio's budget bill calls for taking $17 million a year for the next two years from municipalities that have an income tax to help fund the fight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Jun 20 adamloretta 26
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Jun 20 ratboy 5,495
Sheridan/Royce family May 28 Dmarino7 1
young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06) May '17 Dmarino7 50
Sheridan and Docherty Family May '17 Dmarino7 1
Backpage girls May '17 Dannyboy 1
Principal James Penk May '17 interested parent 1
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,291 • Total comments across all topics: 282,072,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC