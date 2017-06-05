Poland woman charged with burglary an...

Poland woman charged with burglary and intimidating police

Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A Poland Township woman who once served prison time for helping hide the body of a fifteen-year-old Youngstown boy after he was murdered faces new criminal charges. The Mahoning County Grand Jury handed up a three count indictment on Thursday charging 44-year-old Jennifer Snyder with burglary, intimidation and retaliation.

Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

