Petersburg postal worker indicted by grand jury
An employee of the Petersburg post office faces charges after the Mahoning County Grand Jury indicted her on charges of tampering with records and theft. Assistant Mahoning County Prosecutor Nick Modarelli tells 21 News that Adrianne Barnes, 29, of Youngstown is accused of selling money orders at the post office, but holding on to the money and no recording the sale for a few days or weeks.
