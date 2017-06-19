Paul Wright shows a picture of himsel...

Paul Wright shows a picture of himself in the hospital after a near...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: New Canaan News-Review

Paul Wright shows a picture of himself in the hospital after a near fatal overdose in 2015, Thursday, June 15, 2017, at the Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic in Youngstown, Ohio. Republican efforts to roll back "Obamacare" are colliding with the opioid epidemic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) 16 hr adamloretta 26
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Tue ratboy 5,495
Sheridan/Royce family May 28 Dmarino7 1
young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06) May 27 Dmarino7 50
Sheridan and Docherty Family May 21 Dmarino7 1
Backpage girls May '17 Dannyboy 1
Principal James Penk May '17 interested parent 1
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC