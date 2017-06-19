OSP chase ends when suspect runs out ...

OSP chase ends when suspect runs out of gas in Boardman

Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A man from the Dayton area visiting Youngstown learned the hard way that you should fill up your gas tank if your plans include trying to escape from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to the patrol, a trooper tried to pull over Badea's Chevy Impala for a traffic violation on southbound Interstate 680 in Youngstown early Friday.

