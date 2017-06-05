One man charged in ELO - Sbank heist
A warrant was issued by city police Tuesday charging Joseph Derrico, 28, 1540 Kensington Ave., Youngstown, with one count of robbery. He is accused of walking into the Home Savings Bank, 530 Broadway, at 9:22 a.m. Monday and producing a note demanding money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheridan/Royce family
|May 28
|Dmarino7
|1
|young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06)
|May 27
|Dmarino7
|50
|Sheridan and Docherty Family
|May 21
|Dmarino7
|1
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|May 20
|GaryLudt
|24
|Backpage girls
|May 18
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May '17
|interested parent
|1
|Looking for lost love
|Mar '17
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC