North Jackson man sentenced for plot ...

North Jackson man sentenced for plot to get explosives

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

A North Jackson man is going to prison for his part in a conspiracy to get explosives that he and two other Valley men planned to use to blast their way into safes at jewelry stores and coin shops in the Valley. Robert Courtney Jr. 45, along with Frank Susany, Jr., 52, of Boardman, and James Quinn, 51, of Youngstown pleaded guilty in April to federal charges of receiving and transporting explosive materials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Jun 29 sdwayne 5,496
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Jun 20 adamloretta 26
Sheridan/Royce family May '17 Dmarino7 1
young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06) May '17 Dmarino7 50
Sheridan and Docherty Family May '17 Dmarino7 1
Backpage girls May '17 Dannyboy 1
Principal James Penk May '17 interested parent 1
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,690 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC