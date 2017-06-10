NAACP issues favorable report of Youngstown Schools CEO
The Youngstown chapter of the NAACP says it's very happy with the work of the Youngstown City School's CEO. The NAACP released its second six-month review of Krish Mohip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Jun 20
|adamloretta
|26
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 20
|ratboy
|5,495
|Sheridan/Royce family
|May 28
|Dmarino7
|1
|young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06)
|May 27
|Dmarino7
|50
|Sheridan and Docherty Family
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|1
|Backpage girls
|May '17
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May '17
|interested parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC