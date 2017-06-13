MSNBC's Jackson Hits DNC Chair From t...

MSNBC's Jackson Hits DNC Chair From the Left: Are Dems 'Woke Enough?'

In a interview with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez during Tuesday's 10 a.m. ET hour, MSNBC anchor Hallie Jackson pressed the party leader on whether Democrats should move even farther to the left: "There's been a lot of discussion about how the DNC is working on a message of unity when there is a wing of the party that wants to see a more forceful move to the left. How do you reconcile that?" After asking about the upcoming special congressional election in Georgia, Jackson observed that Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff "is not exactly one these sort of Bernie Sanders-esque candidates."

