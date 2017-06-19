Medicaid is a sacred promise to the least of us: Gregory V. Palmer
Niki Campana, left, and Paul Wright stand outside the Neil Kennedy Recovery Clinic in Youngstown last week. Republican efforts to roll back "Obamacare" are colliding with the opioid epidemic since Medicaid cutbacks would hit hard in states that are deeply affected by the addiction crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Tue
|adamloretta
|26
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 20
|ratboy
|5,495
|Sheridan/Royce family
|May 28
|Dmarino7
|1
|young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06)
|May 27
|Dmarino7
|50
|Sheridan and Docherty Family
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|1
|Backpage girls
|May '17
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May '17
|interested parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC