Man questioned in East Liverpool bank robbery in custody
A man questioned in connection to an East Liverpool bank robbery is in custody after a standoff with police on Youngstown's north side. The FBI and Girard Police were working on the case after the robbery at Home Savings and Loan on Broadway Street in East Liverpool on Monday.
