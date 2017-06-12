Man involved in bank robbery appears in court
A man allegedly involved with the suspect in a June 5 robbery at Home Savings Bank appeared in Municipal Court Thursday on a charge of complicity/aiding and abetting another. Anthony A. Anderson, 44, Tyrell Street, Youngstown, was bound over to county grand jury on the charge, with his $100,000 cash/surety bond continued by Judge Melissa Byers Emmerling.
