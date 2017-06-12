Man arrested for alleged theft of six...

Man arrested for alleged theft of six foot sub from Boardman Walmart

18 hrs ago

More than a year after a Youngstown man was accused of stealing a sandwich from a Boardman Walmart the law finally caught up with Kevin D. Williams. The Kenmore Avenue man was pulled over by an Austintown Police officer who said he drove through a red light on Four Mile Run Road early Tuesday.

