Mahoning County Courthouse statues displayed at street level

Tuesday Jun 27

Now that repairs to the Mahoning County Courthouse are almost complete, it's time for the century-old statues to make their return. Before they are placed back on top of the courthouse, people are being invited to come to downtown Youngstown to see the new and improved statues titled "Justice, Strength and Authority, & Law".

