Mahoning County Courthouse statues displayed at street level
Now that repairs to the Mahoning County Courthouse are almost complete, it's time for the century-old statues to make their return. Before they are placed back on top of the courthouse, people are being invited to come to downtown Youngstown to see the new and improved statues titled "Justice, Strength and Authority, & Law".
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|18 hr
|sdwayne
|5,496
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Jun 20
|adamloretta
|26
|Sheridan/Royce family
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|1
|young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06)
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|50
|Sheridan and Docherty Family
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|1
|Backpage girls
|May '17
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May '17
|interested parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC