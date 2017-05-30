Lawsuit alleges police misconduct and violation of civil rights by Youngstown woman
As 21 News was the first to report allegations of conspiracy and police misconduct have surfaced in a lawsuit filed against two Mahoning County Police Departments, their cities and the Mahoning County Sheriff Department. The lawsuit not only names the City of Campbell, the Village of Lowellville, but also their mayors, police chiefs and Sheriff Jerry Greene.
