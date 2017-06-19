Judge delays deportation of dozens of Iraqi immigrants detained in Youngstown
A judge has temporarily halted the deportation of more than 100 Iraqi Christians living in the Detroit area who fear torture and possible death if sent back to Iraq. U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith Thursday delayed their deportation for 14 days while he decides if his court has jurisdiction to hear their plight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Tue
|adamloretta
|26
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 20
|ratboy
|5,495
|Sheridan/Royce family
|May 28
|Dmarino7
|1
|young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06)
|May 27
|Dmarino7
|50
|Sheridan and Docherty Family
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|1
|Backpage girls
|May '17
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May '17
|interested parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC