Israeli doctor who treats Syrian refugees speaks in Youngstown
Injured Syrians have received life saving medical care at his hospital soon after the civil war began in that country. "Most of the medical infrastructure in Syria doesn't exist anymore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Jun 20
|adamloretta
|26
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 20
|ratboy
|5,495
|Sheridan/Royce family
|May 28
|Dmarino7
|1
|young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06)
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|50
|Sheridan and Docherty Family
|May '17
|Dmarino7
|1
|Backpage girls
|May '17
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May '17
|interested parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC