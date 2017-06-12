Immigration arrests of dozens of Chaldeans prompt protest
The arrests of dozens of Iraqi Christians in southeastern Michigan by U.S. immigration officials appear to be among the first roundups of people from Iraq who have long faced deportation, underscoring rising concerns in other immigrant communities. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on Monday declined to say how many were taken into custody, but advocates say at least 40 people were arrested near or at homes, mostly on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Jun 9
|housewhite
|5,494
|Sheridan/Royce family
|May 28
|Dmarino7
|1
|young girl trying to find birth parents (Sep '06)
|May 27
|Dmarino7
|50
|Sheridan and Docherty Family
|May 21
|Dmarino7
|1
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|May 20
|GaryLudt
|24
|Backpage girls
|May 18
|Dannyboy
|1
|Principal James Penk
|May '17
|interested parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC